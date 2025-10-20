Orange County dog trainer appears in court for animal cruelty case

An Orange County dog trainer and his girlfriend accused of animal cruelty and animal abuse after at least 11 dogs died while under his care, appeared in court for their settlement hearing on Monday.

Detectives began their investigation into trainer Kwong (Tony) Chun Sit, 53, and his girlfriend Tingfeng Liu, 23, after a dog owner received a text message from the suspect in June saying that their dog had died in its sleep and had been cremated, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Sit faces multiple felony counts of animal cruelty and animal abuse for the deaths of 11 dogs. Liu faces charges as an accomplice. Sit faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and 11 months in prison. If convicted as charged, Liu faces four years in custody. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for the pair, prosectuors and the judge discussed a settlement in the case on Monday but did not reach a decision after nearly two hours of a victim testimonies.

"I just hope that we didn't send her there to suffer," dog owner Aimee Gutierrez said. "We didn't send her to be abused."

In June, Orange County Prosecutor Danica Drotman said the necropsies indicated that two of the dogs died of heat stroke and one died of blunt force trauma. Gutierrez said she hoped Sit and Liu received the maximum punishment.

"I just want all the animals to get the just that they deserve," she said.

Detectives believe Sit worked with other pet owners in Southern California, under several company names, including "Happy K9 Academy."