Orange County deputy arrested for sexual assault of inmate

The Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested a deputy for allegedly sexually assaulting a female inmate.

Deputy Leobardo Martinez Garcia, 29, was booked for felony sexual battery and assault under the color of authority. The department placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The alleged criminal conduct of this deputy is a violation of the oath to serve and protect our community, particularly those entrusted to our care in the Orange County Jail," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. "I could not be more disappointed in the actions of Mr. Martinez Garcia."

The department began its investigation on Oct. 14 after a female inmate told Orange County Jail staff that Martinez Garcia had assaulted her while she was in custody for a separate charge in March 2025. She said she was receiving medical care at a local hospital at the time of the assault.

Investigators served multiple search warrants before arresting Martinez Garcia on Oct. 29.

"I want to assure our community that this is not representative of the professional integrity shown every day by hundreds of deputies and professional staff who serve in custody operations," Barnes said. "The thorough investigation will continue, and any deputy who fails to uphold the responsibilities of a peace officer will be held accountable through a prompt and impartial process."

Deputies said they will forward the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office or the U.S. Attorney's Office once their investigation is complete.