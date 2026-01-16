Orange County man shares videos of car crashes outside his home, hoping it spurs change

An Orange County man has been posting social media videos of car crashes in front of his house to hopefully spur safety changes at his Huntington Beach intersection.

"We just hear horns, pretty much every day, if not every second," resident Craig McCoy said. "When that's not happening, I'll get a message on Facebook."

McCoy's home faces the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive. Two years ago, he said he put up cameras that have captured several frightening collisions, including one in 2024 where a motorcyclist died. His cameras have captured a collision as recently as Monday, when a pickup truck collided into the side of a car pulling out of the dealership near McCoy.

"There's two blind left turns," McCoy said. "One, you can just make a left turn between the Ford and Chevy dealership. Then there's also one into the neighborhood, which is where I live. When you go to make a left turn or a U-turn, you can't really see oncoming traffic if there's somebody going the other way."

McCoy said he wants something done to make the area safer.

"Ultimately, people need to drive safer, but also if there is something we can do to prevent this, which I believe there is, that's what I want to have done," McCoy said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said over the last three years, there have been 11 collisions in the intersection that have caused injuries or death. Caltrans, which has jurisdiction over Beach Boulevard, conducted a 2024 study that found all crashes were caused by drivers breaking the law. The offenses range from speeding, failure to yield and following to closely.