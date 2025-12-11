Watch CBS News
Orange County bible study leader arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Authorities arrested a Southern Californian bible study group leader in early December, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

Cameron Taylor Heath, 39, was arrested and booked on Dec. 4 on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to a news release from OCSD. 

Deputies say that investigators responded to a call for service in October, which then led them to find additional evidence that Heath had sexually abused a male victim who was 12 to 13 at the time of the alleged incidents. 

"During the follow-up investigation, it was discovered that several years earlier, the victim was sexually abused by the family's bible study group leader, Cameron Heath," deputies said. 

Investigators determined that Heath was a member of Generations Church in Placentia, where he also owned the "Action Kids" youth fitness center from 2010 to 2012. At the same time, he led a bible study group known as "The Branch," and founded the "Deed and Truth Ministries" nonprofit organization in San Diego, according to OCSD. 

"Due to Heath's access to minors, SVD investigators believe there may be additional victims," deputies said. 

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact OCSD's Special Victims Detail at (714) 647-7419.

