Orange County beachgoers enjoy hot October weather

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Orange County beachgoers enjoy hot October weather

Southern California experienced an unseasonably warm October day Friday, drawing beachgoers in Orange County to the coast for swimming and surfing.

In Laguna Beach, residents and visitors soaked up the sun, enjoying the summer-like conditions. 

"It's probably ten degrees warmer where we live," said Natalie Magoon, an Aliso Viejo resident who was at the beach Friday. "It's definitely nice to get away from that heat." 

Lifeguards in Newport Beach, who typically see reduced staffing in October as part-time summer-season guards return to school and winter jobs, remained vigilant as visitors flocked to the shores. 

Although a surprise fog rolled in along the coast during lunchtime, it dissipated quickly, leaving beachgoers to enjoy the warm weather in Huntington Beach. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 6:14 PM

