Bat found on Fullerton College campus tests positive for rabies

A bat found on the Fullerton College campus last week has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Officials said that the bat was found on the stairs near the school's music building, which is located at the northeast corner of Chapman Avenue and Lemon Street, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

"The rabies virus is found in an animal's saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal," the release said. "Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies."

Officials noted that most cases of human rabies in the U.S. have resulted from bat strains of rabies, since bites may go unnoticed due to how small bats' teeth are.

"Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal," HCA officials said. "For that reason, preventative treatment to stop the rabies virus from causing illness is given to anyone who may have been exposed to rabies."

Officials said that medical assistance should be obtained promptly after exposure so a wound can be cleaned and preventative treatment can be started. In order to minimize the risk of rabies, HCA and Orange County Animal Care officials advised:

avoiding contact with wild animals

vaccinating cats and dogs against rabies

not to sleep with open and unscreened windows or doors

contact animal control if bats are seen inside a house or other structure

not to leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals

immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water

reporting animal bites to OC Animal Care

In a news release, HCA officials urged anyone who may have had physical contact with the bat or saw someone else doing so to contact them immediately at 714-834-8180. Additionally, anyone who believes that their pet may have made contact with the bat was urged to contact their primary veterinarian.