Orange County animal trainer charged after at least 11 dogs died in his care

Devastated and grieving dog owners came to Orange County Superior Court on Monday to keep an animal trainer behind bars after at least 11 dogs died while in his care, according to police.

Detectives began their investigation into trainer Kwong (Tony) Chun Sit, 53, and his girlfriend Tingfeng Liu, 23, after the dog's owner received a text message from the suspect on Wednesday saying that their dog had died in its sleep and had been cremated, according to the Irvine Police Department. Investigators said 12 canine deaths can be linked to Sit.

One of the dog owners, Steve Kotlow, shared the shocking text message he received last week while Sit was caring for his dog.

"I'm so sorry to let you know that Luna passed away peacefully during the night while resting," the text message read. "There were no signs of pain or struggle and it was truly unexpected. I am deeply saddened by this loss. Out of respect, I will offer compensation. Luna has been lovingly cremated."

Sit faces multiple felony counts of animal cruelty and animal abuse for the deaths of 11 dogs. Liu faces charges as an accomplice. Sit faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and 11 months in prison. If convicted as charged, Liu faces four years in custody. Both have pleaded not guilty.

A judge set their bail at $550,000 and ordered the pair to have no contact with any animal.

"It just hurts me so much that my dog/my brother has passed away," one young dog owner said. "I fear that if Tony is released on bail, I would be terrified, can't sleep, my whole family can't sleep because of this man."

Irvine police said they recovered the ashes of one dog and found the bodies of nine more.

"We're going to be able to do necropsies to determine how they died, and there are two bodies outstanding that we are currently looking for," police spokesperson Kyle Oldoerp said.

Orange County prosecutor Danica Drotman said the necropsies for three of the dogs revealed their cause of death.

"Three necropsies indicate that two of the dogs died from heat stroke and one of the dogs died from blunt force trauma," she said.

Detectives believe Sit worked with other pet owners in Southern California, under several company names, including "Happy K9 Academy."

Irvine police urged any owners whose dogs died while under Sit's care or anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at rsteen@cityofirvine.org