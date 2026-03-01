Ontario Tower Buzzers, Dodgers' newest minor league affiliate, set to take field for first time

The Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, are set to hit the field for the first time for their inaugural season, which will take place at a brand new stadium that has the community abuzz with excitement.

After years of construction, ONT Field is finally ready to play home to a team. Months of maintenance and work have provided the finishing touches, and in just over a week, the stadium will officially be the home of the Tower Buzzers, the Dodgers' Single-A affiliate.

"It's gonna be Minor League Baseball taken to the extreme with that Dodger influence," said Allan Benavides, the general manager of the Tower Buzzers.

The Ontario Tower Buzzers are the Dodgers' newest Minor League Baseball affiliate and will play their inaugural season at ONT Field in 2026. CBS LA

A Los Angeles native and lifelong fan of the Dodgers, Benavides said that the opportunity is nothing short of a dream.

"The opportunity to come home to open this new facility, create new partnerships, family, the Dodgers," he said. "It's a dream, man."

The field, which is part of the sprawling Ontario Sports Empire, features a state-of-the-art clubhouse for players and top-of-the-line amenities for fans. Along with a series of restaurants and a playground for children, there's even a replica field for fans to live their own big league dreams.

The interior of the Ontario Tower Buzzers team clubhouse. CBS LA

Ontario city officials say that the $120 million stadium is expected to bring millions of new visitors and generate $70 million in annual economic impact. Eventually, the sports complex will also feature 20 different fields for multiple sports, a hotel and dining and entertainment venues.

They'll be the fourth Single-A team located in Southern California, giving fans even more opportunity to take in America's Pastime.

"It'll be really good for the Inland Empire, don't have to drive as far, "Benavides said.

ONT Field, the new home of the Ontario Tower Buzzers. CBS LA

Already, he says that they're being flooded with thousands of applications to work at the stadium and get closer to the game.

"I'm really excited for that first night when fans are leaving and they've experienced it for the first time, and they've seen it," Benavides said. "I'll tell you, almost everybody I've toured has said, 'I knew it was going to be nice. I didn't expect it to be this nice.'"

The Tower Buzzers, whose name is a nod to Ontario's rich aviation history, begin their season on Thursday, April 2, against the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Benavides said that while Opening Day is already sold out, there are still tickets available for the other games in their opening weekend.

The team is the California League's South Division newest member. Other teams make up some of the Dodgers' closest rivals in the Padres, the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their former affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, have switched their affiliation to the Angels.