Riverside County deputies searching for alleged mail thief wanted for incidents in several cities

Riverside County deputies are searching for an alleged mail thief who they believe is connected to incidents in Ontario, Riverside, Lake Elsinore and Lake Mathews.

Their search began on Sept. 11 at around 3 a.m., when deputies were called to the 13000 block of Carista Boulevard in unincorporated Lake Hills, near Riverside, said a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were unable to locate suspects upon arrival, but through further investigation, they identified 38-year-old Riverside resident Jessica Osburn as the alleged thief, the release said.

Larin Romo, a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into mail theft in Riverside County. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Osburn was arrested the next day at her home in the 2000 block of Fairmount Boulevard, deputies said.

"During a search of the location, evidence of mail theft was discovered, including evidence of additional mail thefts from the cities of Lake Mathews, Ontario, Riverside, and Lake Elsinore," the release said.

As their investigation continues, deputies are asking the public for help in locating a second person of interest identified as 41-year-old Riverside resident Larin Romo.

Due to the ongoing nature of their investigation, authorities have not released additional details. Anyone who knows more is urged to contact investigators at (951) 272-5600.