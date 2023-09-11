Ontario police shooting: Big-rig thief flees on foot after ramming cruiser in Riverside
A man who stole a big-rig semi-truck in San Bernardino and rammed pursuing Ontario police cruisers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, was on the loose Monday morning.
Officers began pursuing a suspect who stole a big-rig semi-truck in Ontario at about midnight Monday near Mission Boulevard and Archibald Avenue.
The big-rig was originally stolen in San Bernardino, according to the Ontario Police Dept. Officers attempted to stop the semi-truck because it has no license plates, before discovering the vehicle had been stolen in San Bernardino.
The suspect reportedly rammed a police cruiser, disabling it, prompting at least one officer to shoot, Ontario police said.
The suspect ran from the vehicle near Market Street and the 60 Freeway on a bike path in Riverside toward the Santa Ana riverbed.
A helicopter searched from the air with infrared cameras, and K-9 dogs were searching on the ground. A homeless encampment is located in the vicinity.
The suspect remained at large as of 7 a.m. Monday as officers searched the area.
No suspect description was released.
No officers were injured. It was unclear if the suspect was wounded.
