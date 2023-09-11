Ontario police shooting: Big-rig thief flees on foot after ramming cruiser in Riverside

A man who stole a big-rig semi-truck in San Bernardino and rammed pursuing Ontario police cruisers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, was on the loose Monday morning.

The suspect ran on foot from the vehicle near Market Street and the 60 Freeway in Riverside toward the Santa Ana riverbed. KCAL News

Officers began pursuing a suspect who stole a big-rig semi-truck in Ontario at about midnight Monday near Mission Boulevard and Archibald Avenue.

The big-rig was originally stolen in San Bernardino, according to the Ontario Police Dept. Officers attempted to stop the semi-truck because it has no license plates, before discovering the vehicle had been stolen in San Bernardino.

The suspect reportedly rammed a police cruiser, disabling it, prompting at least one officer to shoot, Ontario police said.

The suspect ran from the vehicle near Market Street and the 60 Freeway on a bike path in Riverside toward the Santa Ana riverbed.

A helicopter searched from the air with infrared cameras, and K-9 dogs were searching on the ground. A homeless encampment is located in the vicinity.

The suspect remained at large as of 7 a.m. Monday as officers searched the area.

No suspect description was released.

No officers were injured. It was unclear if the suspect was wounded.