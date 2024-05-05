Ontario police shoot and kill domestic violence suspect following pursuit

Police shot and killed an alleged domestic violence suspect following a pursuit in Orange County on Sunday.

They were called to the 400 block of W. Maple Street at around 10:30 a.m. in regards to reports of a disturbance in the area, according to Ontario Police Department Officer Maqueira.

Aerial view of the scene of the crash in Ontario. KCAL News

Officers arrived to learn that two women were being threatened by one of their boyfriends who had a history of domestic violence. They were told that the suspect was threatening them with a gun.

The suspect was found a short distance away sitting inside of a car and despite negotiation attempts were unable to get the man to cooperate and exit

Instead, police say that he fled from the area at a high rate of speed, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect allegedly drove on the wrong side of the 60 Freeway after entering using an off-ramp.

The pursuit came to an end near Grove Avenue and Philadelphia Street, where the suspect crashed into another uninvolved vehicle, which veered into a second car.

Police say that the suspect then exited the car and attempted to carjack another driver while armed with a handgun. He was unable to take the car however, and ran from the area on foot.

He was shot by police a short distance away near Cucamonga Avenue and Cedar Street, according to Officer Maqueira. No information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting was provided.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead from wounds suffered during the incident.

Two of the victims of the crash were also hospitalized and remain in unknown condition.