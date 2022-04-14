Ontario Police seeking multiple suspects wanted for string of resident burglaries

Ontario Police Department officers released a statement to the public Wednesday evening, seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of burglaries that have occurred in the area in recent weeks.

Their statement revealed that the burglaries often occur with a similar set of circumstances, which included the entry of the houses through rear windows or doors, and often at times when residents were not home. They also detailed that several of the homes back up to streets.

Ontario Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying residential burglary suspects. pic.twitter.com/dNlY4qjbV5 — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) April 14, 2022

Authorities asked anyone with home security cameras to check footage frequently to see if any suspicious activity occurred around their homes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ontario Police at (909) 986-6711.