Ontario police fatally shoot armed suspect at gas station

Authorities fatally shot an armed suspect in Ontario late Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of East Ontario Mills Parkway, when Ontario Police Department officers came in contact with a man armed with an undisclosed weapon.

They were called to the scene after learning that the man was threatening customers at the Mobil gas station in the area and demanding money.

An officer opened fire on the suspect after he charged at them, still holding the weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities wanted to make it clear that this incident was in no way related to the recent string of armed robberies and shootings that have taken place at 7-Elevens.