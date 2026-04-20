Ontario police fatally shoot man during domestic disturbance call

Ontario police officers fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance call at a home early Sunday morning.

They were called to the 1800 block of E. Granada Court at around 8:50 a.m. upon learning of a domestic incident at a home in the area, according to a news release from the Ontario Police Department. Callers told police that a person inside the house was armed with a firearm.

"When officers arrived, they contacted several family members outside the residence," the release said. "Initial information suggested a family dispute, with additional family members still inside the home."

Police say that the suspect, an unidentified man, exited the house while armed with a rifle.

"The suspect fired several rounds in the direction of officers, which led to an officer-involved shooting," according to the Ontario PD release.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. He has not yet been identified pending examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

Police said that an "assault rifle and several casings" were recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and police said that there is no known outstanding threat to the public.

"As outlined by the Ontario Police Department policy, the shooting is being investigated by the Ontario Police Department in coordination with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office as a parallel investigation," the release said.

Anyone who believes they have more information on the ongoing investigation was asked to contact Ontario PD at 909-986-6711.