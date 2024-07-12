Ontario city councilman arrested in suspected DUI crash that injured other driver

An Ontario city councilman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that left him and another driver injured, police said Thursday.

The crash occurred near Euclid Avenue and Mission Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Monday and the driver who allegedly fled the scene called 911 from another location, according to the Ontario Police Department. That driver was later identified as Bowman, police said, and he called authorities from the area of Locust Street and Laurel Avenue.

Following an investigation, Bowman was arrested as the driver believed to be at fault, according to police.

A spokesperson for the city of Ontario declined to comment and referred any inquiries to police.

Both Bowman and the other driver, who suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. The councilman was released from police custody at the hospital pending further investigation, police said.

He remains under investigation for allegations of driving under the influence and hit-and-run causing injuries, which could potentially result in charges filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario police at 909-986-6711 or Officer Jeff Holcombe at 909-408-1570. Those wishing to submit tips anonymously can call the We-Tip line at 800-78-CRIME or visit wetip.com.