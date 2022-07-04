One wounded, two arrested following shooting in La Habra

A man was critically wounded following a shooting in La Habra Sunday evening.

According to La Habra Police Department, the incident occurred just before 7:50 p.m. near Walnut Street and First Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is said to remain in critical condition.

Officers disclosed that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the shooting, though the investigation was not closed as they continued their search for information

"At this time, no known additional suspects are believed to be outstanding," said LHPD Lieutenant Nick Baclit.