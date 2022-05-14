One wounded following shooting outside liquor store on Vermont Avenue

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a liquor store on Vermont Avenue Friday evening.

The shooting occurred just before 9:45 p.m. near the area of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 64th Street, and when Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived on the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, though their status is not currently known.

The suspect is said to have fled from the scene.