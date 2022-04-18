Watch CBS News

One wounded following shooting in Whittier

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported assault with a deadly weapon. 

When they arrived at around 9:15 p.m. on the 5700 block of Pioneer Boulevard, they found on person suffering from a gunshot wound. 

That person, a male, was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment by paramedics with Los Angeles Fire Department. Their condition was unknown.

The gunshot victim's age was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 17, 2022 / 10:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.