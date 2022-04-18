One wounded following shooting in Whittier
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
When they arrived at around 9:15 p.m. on the 5700 block of Pioneer Boulevard, they found on person suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person, a male, was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment by paramedics with Los Angeles Fire Department. Their condition was unknown.
The gunshot victim's age was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
