One person struck and killed by train in Willowbrook

One person was killed by a train in Willowbrook Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at El Segundo Blvd and Willowbrook Avenue. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blocked off the area during an investigation of the incident.

The pedestrian struck died at the scene.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released. The circumstances that led up to the crash have not yet been released.