One dead, two critically injured in shooting outside liquor store in Inglewood

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in a shooting in Inglewood Tuesday night.

According to the Inglewood Police Department, officers responded around 10:23 p.m. to the 900 block of Rosewood Avenue near West Arbor Vitae Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics said one victim died at the scene and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No information was released on the possible suspect.