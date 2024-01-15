Watch CBS News
One killed, one in critical condition after hit-and-run in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A speeding vehicle hit and killed a woman and left another pedestrian in critical condition as they crossed a street in the Vermont Vista area of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Vermont Avenue around 94th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.

The two pedestrians were westbound in a crosswalk when the vehicle hit them, launching the woman into the air before she landed in the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, in her 20s to 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the desk officer said. Paramedics rushed the other pedestrian to a hospital in critical condition. The identity of the other pedestrian was not available.

The driver initially left the scene in the vehicle but abandoned it at Vermont Avenue and 90th Street, Lopez said.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Kia SUV leave the scene and other witnesses found the vehicle a few blocks north on Vermont Avenue. 

