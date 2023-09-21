One killed, one in critical condition after crash near Hollywood Bowl

A two-car crash in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood Bowl left one person dead and another in critical condition early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 2:21 a.m. to 6800 Milner Road and Highland Avenue where they found the vehicles, each with two occupants, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. Information on the person's identity was not immediately available.

Three victims, two women and a man, were taken to a hospital. One of the victims, a 35-year old woman, was in critical condition, the LAFD reported.

Firefighters had to free two of the victims from their vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.