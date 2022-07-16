One killed in Upland after argument leads to stabbing
Upland Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in Downtown Upland early Saturday morning where two people were stabbed.
One of the victims died from its injuries. The other victim was transferred to a nearby hospital.
Authorities said the the victims and the suspect were fighting each other.
The suspect led Upland PD on a short pursuit but was eventually arrested. Officers responded to the scene at 1:55 a.m.
Information about the suspect or the victims has not been released at this moment.
