One killed in Upland after argument leads to stabbing

Upland Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in Downtown Upland early Saturday morning where two people were stabbed. 

One of the victims died from its injuries. The other victim was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the the victims and the suspect were fighting each other.

The suspect led Upland PD on a short pursuit but was eventually arrested. Officers responded to the scene at 1:55 a.m.

Information about the suspect or the victims has not been released at this moment.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 2:04 PM

