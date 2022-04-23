One killed in 105 fatality

A person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in El Segundo.

Officers were called at around 1:19 a.m. to the westbound 105 Freeway and Nash Street where they found the collision and the victim, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

Debris from the vehicles was strewn over most lanes of the freeway and a SigAlert was issued to close three freeway lanes for an unknown duration to clean the roadway.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.