One killed after car crashes into embankment off side of 710 Freeway in Paramount

One person was killed after crashing into an embankment off the side of the 710 Freeway in Paramount early Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue, after the vehicle veered off the road, crashing into a light pole and embankment.

Responding firefighters attempted to rescue the driver who was trapped inside of the vehicle, a Toyota sedan, but they had already died as a result of the collision.

The person's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.