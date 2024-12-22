Watch CBS News
One injured in early morning shooting in Redondo Beach; investigation ongoing

By Iris Salem

One person was wounded in a shooting in Redondo Beach early Sunday morning. 

The shooting was reported around 5:11 a.m. in the 2700 block of Vanderbilt Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to authorities, the incident appears to be isolated, though the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Detective Bureau at (310) 379-2477, ext. 3652. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

