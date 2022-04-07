Watch CBS News

One hurt after SUV slams into tree in San Marino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into a tree in San Marino early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Huntington Drive, near Hidalgo Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed an SUV which had slammed into a tree in the center median and sustained major front-end damage.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Alhambra police said.

Huntington Drive was closed in both directions as of 5 a.m.  

First published on April 7, 2022 / 5:17 AM

