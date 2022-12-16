One hospitalized after possible shooting turns into car crash in Hyde Park

One hospitalized after shooting, crash in Hyde Park

At least one person was hospitalized after an apparent shooting and crash in Hyde Park late Thursday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers dispatched to the scene, located near the intersection of 67th Street and Van Ness Avenue, found one vehicle turned on its side upon arrival. The crash is said to have occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

When they went to check the car, they found a shooting victim inside.

Officers said that at least one person was hospitalized as a result of the incident. Their condition was not immediately known.

It was unclear if a shooting preceded the crash.

Authorities were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.