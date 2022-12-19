One dead, one wounded following shooting behind Santa Ana 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana early Sunday morning.

According to Santa Ana Police Department, a local hospital called to report a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend, who also told hospital workers that there was a victim at the scene of the shooting.

Officers were then dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of South Main Street, where they found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The hospitalized victim is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities did not release any additional information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Detectives are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or whom have additional information to contact them at (714) 245-8390.