One dead, one injured following crash in Redondo; passenger arrested for in-car altercation moments before

The passenger of a car involved in a deadly crash was arrested in Redondo Beach on Sunday for allegedly fighting with the driver in the moments before the grisly collision.

Police were sent to the intersection of Lilienthal Lane and Alvord Lane at around 9:30 a.m. after learning of the crash, according to Redondo Beach Police Department officials.

Upon arrival, officers found that the driver, an unidentified woman, had died at the scene.

Her passenger, 34-year-old Jacob Jordan Nimz from North Dakota, was taken to a hospital for treatment on minor injuries suffered int he crash.

Nimz was arrested following his hospitalization on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

"What happened was there was an allegation that Nimz was involved in a physical altercation in the car before the crash," police said. "So, he was arrested on the assault charge."

There was no further information provided.