One dead, one in critical condition in Watts crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a structure in Watts.

Paramedics were called at 4:27 a.m. to 9927 S. Wilmington Ave. where they found the victims of the crash, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. No further details were available.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:24 AM

