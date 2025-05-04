Watch CBS News
One dead following crash between car and motorcycle in Venice

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Deadly crash under investigation in Venice
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle in Venice on Sunday. 

It happened just after 8:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators are unsure what caused the crash. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, but police did not note if it was the driver or the motorcycle rider. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. 

