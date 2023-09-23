One dead, five wounded after shooting at party in Pomona

A shooting at a party in Pomona left one person dead and five people wounded late Friday evening.

According to a statement from Pomona Police Department, the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. First Street.

All six victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the victims, who was in critical condition, died early Saturday morning.

Two of the victims were treated and released while two others are reportedly in stable condition.

There was no information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact investigators at (909) 620-2085.