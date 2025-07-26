Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead after fire engulfs RV in Valley Glen

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person dead after RV fire in Valley Glen
One person dead after RV fire in Valley Glen 00:16

One person was found dead on Saturday after a recreational vehicle caught fire in Valley Glen. 

The fire was first reported just after 1:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of W. Raymer Street, in an industrial area near Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

"Though the fire was prevented from extending to businesses or other vehicles parked nearby, the remains of one person were found within the charred remnants of the Class A-style motor home," firefighters said. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

No other injuries were reported in the fire and investigators are working to determine a cause. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue