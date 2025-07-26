One dead after fire engulfs RV in Valley Glen

One person was found dead on Saturday after a recreational vehicle caught fire in Valley Glen.

The fire was first reported just after 1:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of W. Raymer Street, in an industrial area near Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Though the fire was prevented from extending to businesses or other vehicles parked nearby, the remains of one person were found within the charred remnants of the Class A-style motor home," firefighters said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported in the fire and investigators are working to determine a cause.