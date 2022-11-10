Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man stabbed to death in South LA
Man stabbed to death in South LA 00:25

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. 

Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.