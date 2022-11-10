One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone.

Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.