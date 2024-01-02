Ojai and Piru Libraries offering free career coaching

To start 2024, Ojai and Piru Libraries announced their free career coaching sessions scheduled through the first five months of this year.

"We are proud to serve as a catalyst for empowering our community's workforce. This program aligns with our strategic plan and commitment to being a hub for knowledge and support, fostering growth and success for all," said Ventura County Library Director, Nancy Schram.

Ojai and Piru Libraries will offer free career coaching from January to May. Steve Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ventura County established this program after receiving nearly $5 million in federal funding. There will be 20 sessions split between

20 total sessions split between the libraries — 10 at Ojai and 10 at Piru — and registration is not required. In fact, officials encouraged drop-ins to stop by.

Coaching sessions include the following workshops:

Brand Called You - Learn about professional branding and how to define your experiences, skills, and values to promote yourself in the workplace.

Digital Literacy - Learn how to find, evaluate, and communicate information online and through digital media platforms.

Edge Up - Learn about the free Career EDGE platform to develop your career.

Emotional Intelligence - Explore emotional intelligence to manage your own emotions and better understand those around you.

Power of Networking - Explore ways to connect with colleagues and build professional relationships.

Which Way? - Get help identifying your strengths, interests, and values to find career paths that align with your goals.

Winning the Interview - Explore best practices and practice fresh ways to win crucial conversations in job interviews.

Sessions at Ojai Library will happen every two weeks from Jan. 11 to May 30 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Here's the full schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 11

Thursday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Feb. 8

Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Mar. 14

Thursday, Mar. 28

Thursday, Apr. 11

Thursday, Apr. 25

Thursday, May 16

Thursday, May 30

The sessions at Piru Library will follow a similar schedule, except on Tuesdays rather than Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Tuesday, Mar. 12

Tuesday, Mar. 26

Tuesday, Apr. 9

Tuesday, Apr. 23

Tuesday, May 14

Tuesday, May 28

The libraries will offer services and aid to those with disabilities. Anyone with hearing or speaking limitations can contact the California Relay Service at 711.

Those interested in the program can get more information at Antonio.Apodaca@ventura.org or (805) 677-7159.

The Ojai Library is located at 111 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023. The Piru Library is located at 3811 Center Street, Piru, CA 93040.