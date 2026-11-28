Fans attending the highly anticipated matchup between the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl on Saturday may need to take alternate routes after an oil spill forced the closure of the westbound 210 Freeway.

According to a SigAlert, the spill was reported at about 6:13 a.m. It's unclear how the spill occurred.

The westbound lanes of the 210 were closed between Lake Avenue and the 134 Freeway. The Lake on-ramp was also closed.

The Rose Bowl Stadium's official X account told attendees they should look for alternative routes to get to the stadium ahead of the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

"Sig Alert: 210 Freeway, All Lanes Blocked. Oil Spill. Please Take Alternative Routes for the UCLA Football Game," the post said.

It's unclear when the lanes and ramp are set to reopen.