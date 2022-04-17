Ohtani homers again, Syndergaard throws six innings as Halos top Rangers, 7-2

After a "slow start" to the 2022 season, it appears that 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani has indeed found his way at the plate, crushing his third homer in the last two games.

He finished the game with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Angels cruised to a 7-2 victory over Texas Saturday afternoon.

Ohtani drove in the first run of the game in the third inning, on a fielder's choice, which scored the recently called-up Andrew Velasquez from third after he started the inning by drawing a walk off of Rangers starter Taylor Hearn.

He would later come in to score on an Anthony Rendon sacrifice fly for their second run of the inning, complemented by one more when Max Stassi singled, driving in one, giving the Angels the 3-0 lead early.

As has been the trend this series, the Rangers struck back for a couple of runs in the very next inning on the back of an RBI double from Marcus Semien and an RBI groundout from Corey Seager.

The Halos sent Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 1.59 ERA) to the mound in his second start of the young season, where he earned his second win. He went six strong innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits while walking none.

Hearn (0-2, 4.70 ERA) went just 3.2 innings before an elevated pitch count pulled him from the game. He allowed three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.

Stassi earned his second RBI of the game in the top of the seventh inning when he grounded out with the bases loaded, tacking onto the Halos lead.

Ohtani continued to pad that lead in the next frame, connecting for a 384 foot two-run homer to centerfield, making it 6-2 Angels.

Taylor Ward, who was reinstated from a stint on the Injured List ahead of Saturday's matchup, also homered in the top of the ninth inning, sending a jolt into a ball that traveled 424 feet to centerfield for another insurance run.

The Angels got two perfect innings out of Archie Bradley, who struck out three, and a clean ninth inning from Oliver Ortega, securing the victory.

Both teams will face off again Sunday for the fourth and final game of the series at 11:35 a.m. before the Angels travel just 250+ miles down to the road where they'll meet up with the Houston Astros for the second time this season.

The Angels will send lefty Jose Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA) to the mound against Rangers lefty Martin Perez (0-1, 6.75 ERA).