Ohtani hits 100th career homer, Ward hits grand slam as Angels handle A's in second game of Saturday doubleheader

After the day began with a loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, the Angels bounced back in a huge way just hours later, using a pair of homers and nine runs to split the Saturday twin bill.

The first of the two games ended when Raisel Iglesias allowed a walk-off three-run homer off the bat of Luis Barrera for his first career home run.

Despite falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Halos offensive onslaught began in the next frame starting with a bases loaded walk from Chad Wallach that was followed up by a grand slam off the bat of Taylor Ward.

It was Ward's second grand slam of the season and eighth thus far in 2022.

The Angels continued to score in the fifth inning thanks to a Mike Trout RBI double and a 418-foot two-run blast from Shohei Ohtani, his 100th career MLB homer in just 422 games played.

He's the third Japanese-born player with at least 100 career homers, joining Hideki Matsui (175) and Ichiro Suzuki (117).

Already with the 8-1 lead, Ward tallied another RBI in the top of the sixth on a single to centerfield, giving him 22 for the season - complimented by a .384/.506/.774 slashline.

Michael Lorenzen (4-2, 3.57 ERA) toed the mound to start the game for the Angels, tossing seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out three.

Kyle Barraclough and Mike Mayers turned in a pair of clean innings to seal the deal for the Halos and secure the doubleheader split with Oakland.

Athletics starter Adam Oller (0-3, 12.27 ERA) went five innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out three.

The Angels will look for the series victory on Sunday in the finale of the four game matchup against the Athletics, where they'll send Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 2.03 ERA) to the mound against Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.77 ERA).