Officials charge Long Beach women who allegedly made racially-charged threats to neighbors

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has charged a Long Beach woman who is accused of threatening her neighbors while also yelling racial slurs.

"When hate crimes occur in Los Angeles County, individuals accused of this conduct will be held accountable," said District Attorney Gascón. "The victims were subjected to criminal threats motivated by hate at their own home for months. Our Bureau of Victim Services is available to help with their needs."

The District Attorney's office said the case includes hate crime allegations and has charged 58-year-old Lorrene Mae Lake with six counts of criminal threats and one count of violation of civil rights. In addition to the felony counts, she was charged with several misdemeanors including disobeying a court order, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with a temporary restraining order.

Prosecutors accuse Lake of allegedly threatening several of her neighbors at a Long Beach apartment complex while also yelling racial epithets.

"People ask, 'what's the other side of the story? What did you do?' I moved in and I was Black. Literally what I did," neighbor Yukatan Everett Mason said.

Mason said he has endured the disturbances and threats since he moved into the building last December. He said that Lake has shattered glass in the building's common areas, sprayed water through windows and when police are called to the premises, she notches up her screaming.

"I have to go up the stairs every single day and every day I'm praying to God that this isn't the day she decides to blast me through the window," Mason said.