Officers fatally shoot dog, arrest three in Wilmington

A dog was fatally shot by police officers on patrol in Wilmington early Thursday morning.

The shooting was first reported to have occurred at around 12:50 a.m. as Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolled the area near Hawaiian Avenue and F Street for what they called "crime suppression."

Officers came upon a group of people, one of which was reportedly armed with a gun, and attempted to make contact with them. However, the group is said to have fled from the officers, leaving a dog behind.

According to police, officers fatally shot the dog after it charged them.

Three of the suspects who fled were taken into custody following the shooting, though authorities were reportedly still searching for one outstanding suspect.