Officers and firefighters respond to Newport Beach gas leak

The Newport Beach Police Department said officers were working on a gas leak Monday afternoon.

A tweet sent around 4:30 p.m. by NBPD said the Newport Beach Fire Department was also on the scene on Westcliff Drive and Buckingham Lane in Newport Beach.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes at Westcliff Drive and Buckingham Lane were shut down for safety for an unknown duration. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

The cause of the gas leak has not been released.