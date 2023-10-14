Officer injured after pursuit suspect shears fire hydrant in Shadow Hills

Pursuit ends in crash in Shadow Hills

After a brief search, the Los Angeles Police Department took a pursuit suspect into custody Friday who sheared a fire hydrant in Shadow Hills, making water shoot into the air.

The pursuit started around 5 p.m. LAPD reported an officer was left with unspecified injuries after the pursuit.

The driver ran from officers after the truck crashed into the hydrant near Cohasset Street and Hollywood Way in the Sun Valley area and was discovered shortly after.

The suspect is being evaluated for injuries, officers added.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)