Officer hits woman trying to reach burning home in Huntington Park

A woman who was trying to get to her home as it was on fire in Huntington Park said a police officer struck her in the face multiple times and it was caught on cell phone video.

It happened on the Fourth of July when Adriana Hernandez said a fire burned through her family's entire home. As officers are initially seen signaling to people to move away from the scene in the video, Adriana appears on screen, moving towards the residence before being pushed back by officers.

Later, the officer is seen apparently landing a hit on Hernandez while more officers restrain her. She says she was hit in the face by the officer a total of three times.

"Do you know who has reached out? The community. And I'm really thankful for that because if it wasn't for them, it would probably be a worse situation," she told KCAL on Wednesday. "And if it wasn't for that video, probably even worse."

Hernandez and her family are now staying with a friend, looking for a new place to live. But that new home won't be in Huntington Park, a place Hernandez says is too scary for her family to be around anymore. She added she is getting in touch with attorneys to take legal action.

The City of Huntington Park says there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.