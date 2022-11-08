Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend.

According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of several vehicles the group he was with left in.

While they were unable to locate him the night of, Ocampo-Rodarte turned himself in at the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station later Sunday after learning of the investigation.

Detectives served a search warrant at his home and located multiple firearms.

As a result, Ocampo-Rodarte, a three-year employee with SBPD was placed on administrative leave and booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Following the incident, Chief of Police Darren Goodman issued a statement which said, "I'm extremely disappointed at what I have been told so far and what I saw on a copy of the business surveillance video. The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino Police officer, or any officer for that matter. While I will withhold judgment until the investigation has concluded, I will tell you that this is not what I expect, and this is not conduct that represents the vast majority of our officers."