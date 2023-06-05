Ocean Water Use Warning issued for seven LA beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for seven area beaches on Monday, cautioning visitors to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in the waters due to high bacteria levels.

The agency said the levels exceeded health standards when last tested.

The affected beaches are Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach; Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach; Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach; Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu; Santa Monica Pier; Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey; and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

Meanwhile, the health department lifted a warning at Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach, where it said recent testing produced water-quality levels within state standards.