OC Sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of 2 female inmates

On Friday, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on multiple female inmates at the Theo Lacy Facility.

According to a release by the department, 30-year-old Arcadio Rodriguez was booked into the Santa Ana jail. His employment with the department is also pending termination as a result of the alleged misconduct.

Rodriguez was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with two female inmates, sexually assaulting them individually on several occasions and "showing them pornographic videos while in their housing locations."

The assaults are suspected to have taken place in May 2022, according to the release.

"The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are inexcusable, especially for a person who swore to serve and protect our community," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in the release. "One of our most important duties is to provide for the care and wellbeing of the people in our jails. Any betrayal of that responsibility is not indicative of the environment in our jails, or reflective of the hard work of hundreds of deputies and professional staff in custody operations every day.

The case will be forwarded to the OC District Attorney's office for prosecution, the release stated.