OC sheriff seeking help identifying deceased "Jane Doe"

Authorities are hoping that the public can help them identify a deceased "Jane Doe," who was found dead in Irvine back in May.

Forensic rendering of the "Jane Doe" found in May. Orange County Sheriff's Department

According to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the woman was found dead on the sidewalk near Mark Dailey Athletic Field, in the 300 block of East Yale Loop on May 26 at around 4:50 p.m.

Investigators believe that the woman is between 45-and-60-years-old and is of Hispanic or Asian descent. She was 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighed around 125 pounds with black medium-length hair and brown eyes. They also noted that she does not have any significant tattoos, scars or markings.

"She may have been experiencing homelessness at the time of her death," deputies said. "Her cause of death is pending."

Anyone who has information on the descendent was asked to contact the Orange County Coroner at (714) 647-7400 and mention the case number 23-03133-BK.