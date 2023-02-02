OC high school athlete gets a D1 scholarship for wheelchair tennis

A JSerra Catholic High School senior is headed to the University of Arizona, and his athletic signing is not only inspiring, but it's making local history.

Landon Sachs, 17, is the first high school student in Orange County to receive a Division 1 scholarship for wheelchair tennis.

The senior first picked up a tennis racket one year ago, and he is now ranked 11th in the nation in junior wheelchair tennis.

Sachs won an award for courage at Orange County's JSerra High School, where he's the first ever wheelchair tennis player. He was paralyzed from the chest down at 8 years old when one of his brothers shot him and killed his parents. At the signing ceremony, Sachs thanked the people at home and on campus who helped get him this far.

The school's tennis coach, Keith Orahood said "This is a dream come true." Sachs is known for his detemination and dedication and the coach in Arizona saw that.

"You know it's pretty mind blowing I think ..you know all the hard work I put in training, practice every day, it's well deserved," said Sachs.

His sister Lana Sachs said he's come a long way with his physical therapy. "I feel a lot of joy today, so there's not a lot of sadness or anything, just mostly happiness," she said.