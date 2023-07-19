Watch CBS News
Oak Fire: 35-acre brush fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire currently burning in the Jurupa Valley area. 

Dubbed the Oak Fire by San Bernardino County Fire Department crews, the blaze broke out at around 2:00 p.m. and has currently burnt 35 acres near Sierra Avenue and Jurupa Avenue. 

Both ground units and air working crews are working on controlling the perimeter of the fire as it burns nearby neighborhoods.

There is currently 0% containment as the flames burn rapidly through light fuel, firefighters said. 

At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters ordered evacuations for residents living:

  • Alder Avenue south of Jurupa Avenue in San Bernardino County

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for those: 

  • northwest of Armstrong Road,
  • northeast of Sierra Avenue,
  • south of Jurupa Avenue, between Sierra Avenue and Alder Avenue (in San Bernardino County).

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:26 PM

